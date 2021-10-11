Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Review: More Rengoku

This weekend Funimation and Crunchyroll premiered the new arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku", which as the title suggests brings us more of our favorite Hashira, Rengoku. The Mugen Train arc takes the film and serializes it, bringing us with it a completely new episode telling the story of Rengoku heading to the Mugen Train before the events of the film take place.

While Kyojuro had the shortest arc in the manga, his character and story was the one that resonated with me the most— in such a short amount of time he became the most lovable and wholesome character. In such a short amount of time, they managed to convey how pure, passionate, and caring being Kyojuro is. I have to say the film did great by the story and by the character as well, it was definitely 10/10. However, I think this arc will benefit from being put into a chapters format.

This week's episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc did a fantastic job of fleshing out the Flame Hashira. It tells the story of Rengoku heading to investigate the deaths and disappearances around the Mugen Train. We see him build relationships along the way and impact those he saves. It not only fleshes out how kind he is but also shows off how powerful Kyojuro is as well, which we get to see in the film as well. The episode was fast-paced and beautiful aesthetic-wise, but Demon Slayer has been known for its impressive animation from the moment it was first teased.

The writing was great with no lags or overly extended monologues, taking us right to the starting point of the film. They had a story to tell and did not have to take a million episodes to get to it— I like that. That said, I really wish they do this for a couple of the upcoming arcs. I think it will be incredibly helpful in getting to flesh out certain things, especially with how respectful the anime has been by the source material. I also loved the part at the end when Kyojuro gets confused by his dad who saved a lady the same way 20 years earlier; I think it added a little depth to his feelings toward his dad and his whole background story.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What's Coming for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a07dn-SrJPA)

I think it was a great decision to serialize the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc— I think it says something about having in-canon stories in episode format instead of films; though I have to say, it made complete sense to make it a film considering how short the arc really is. I am so happy we got to see more of my favorite Hashira and it makes his story even more tragic now. I am also very much looking forward to the upcoming episodes and the new scenes that will be added, I cannot wait to see if it impacts the story in any way the way this episode has done (in a good way, of course!) It makes me even more excited for the next arc with the Flamboyant Hashira.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 This weekend Funimation and Crunchyroll premiered the new arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku", which as the title suggests brings us more of our favorite Hashira, Rengoku. The Mugen Train arc takes the film and serializes it, bringing us with it a completely new episode telling the story of Rengoku heading to the Mugen Train before the events of the film take place.