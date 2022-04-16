Demon Slayer Season 3 Teaser: 3 Major Players & More: Some Thoughts

For Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba's 3rd anniversary, Ufotable released a teaser trailer of the upcoming third season, the "Swordsmith Village Arc", featuring three of the big players for this storyline. The trailer was released for the Kimetsu Festival 3rd Anniversary Celebration, in a beautiful video compiling some powerful, major moments throughout the seasons and including big characters like Tengen and Kyojuro, who will forever hold a place in viewers' hearts.

For the celebration, Ufotable also released new art for the occasion (above): Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inokuke, and Zenitsu accompanied by Kyojuro and Tengen, dressed to celebrate. They all look so fancy— the designs with subtle hints to motifs for each character are so detailed and beautiful. However, the real treat was getting a snippet of what awaits for the next season, the "Swordsmith Village Arc". We get to see 3 characters that will be around this season along with Tanjiro: Mitsuri, Muichiro, and Hotaru Haganezuka; the swordsmith who forged Tanjiro's swords… you know, the ones he keeps on breaking. Kyojuro was definitely right: Tanjiro keeps being indecisive about which breathing technique to master.

But I digress, one of the best things about this arc is how it starts expanding the story and really starts introducing us to the extended cast. I loved that we get to see a bit of Mitsuri and Muichiro, but most importantly Haganezuka as we will get to know more of them. I think the manga did a good job introducing us to these characters, but I think the anime has done a better job in not making it feel as rushed and showing more layers to each of the characters. So naturally, of course, I am very much looking forward to seeing what the anime does differently this time around to give us depth. Also, there is another character I am so, so very excited to see on-screen. I will not say their name, but it is one of the most beautifully tragic stories I am looking forward to seeing animated. I think this arc is the one that starts adding on to layers.

#NEWS Get ready to embark on a new mission within the Swordsmith Village in this brand new trailer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2Je9E1ypVY — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) April 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet