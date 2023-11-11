Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: capcom, Devil May Cry, netflix, preview, teaser

Devil May Cry: Adi Shankar Goes BTS of Netflix Animated Series (VIDEO)

Showrunner Adi Shankar goes behind the scenes of Netflix's animated adaptation of Capcom's Devil May Cry video game in this featurette.

Article Summary Showrunner Adi Shankar offered an update on production on Netflix's Devil May Cry series.

Studio MIR brings their animation expertise to the adaptation of the Capcom game.

Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom & Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

Adi Shankar is aiming to make one of the best shows on Netflix.

Just because Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 is wrapping up this weekend doesn't mean every minute wasn't being used to drop as many previews & announcements as possible. And you can add Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry video game to that list, with the virtual fan event giving Shankar a chance to update fans on where things stand production-wise. "I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared.

In the following behind-the-scenes clip, Shankar offers an update on how production is going, explains why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlights the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we get some early looks at how Devil May Cry is shaping up:

In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar has two words for fans out there: "Get hyped." Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

