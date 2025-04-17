Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry, Evanescence

Devil May Cry: Evanescence/"Afterlife" Official Music Video Released

Released earlier today, here's the official Evanescence music video for "Afterlife," from Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry.

A week after the good news hit that Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry would be back for a second season, the folks behind the animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game and Evanescence have a little something for fans to help keep the celebrating going. That's right, we have the official music video for "Afterlife" to pass along (waiting for you below, along with the official lyric video) – the standout track from an impressive lineup that included Papa Roach's "Last Resort (Power Glove Version)," as well as "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" – Limp Bizkit, "Guerrilla Radio" – Rage Against The Machine, "Devil Trigger (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, "Butterfly" – Crazy Town, [REDACTED] – Green Day, "Bury the Light (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, and "Ghost (feat. Power Glove)" – Gunship.

With the song co-written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Evanescence's Amy Lee, and co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Alex Seaver of Mako, here's a look at the official music video for "Afterlife":

In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry stars (English/Japanese Cast) Johnny Yong Bosch/Toshiyuki Morikawa (Dante), Scout Taylor-Compton/Fumiko Orikasa (Mary), and Hiroaki Hirata/Robbie Daymond (Vergil). In addition, the series features the voices of Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), Chris Coppola (Enzo), and the late Kevin Conroy (VP Baines).

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed and executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

