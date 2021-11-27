Dexter: New Blood E04 Preview: Harrison's Heroics Prove Problematic

Just like old times, isn't it, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall)? But we're not sure he would think that's a good thing heading into this weekend's episode of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood. With Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) not looking to put an end to his son's investigation any time soon and Harrison (Jack Alcott) making a violent name for himself as the town's new hero. As if that wasn't enough, Angela (Julia Jones) looks into a missing person case that might just end up having her cross paths with the unknown killer viewers have been tracking in a side storyline. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for "H is for Hero":

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4 "H is for Hero": The father of the person whom Dexter killed makes a surprising announcement which could prove to be a huge problem for Dexter. Meanwhile, Dexter discovers Harrison was involved in a serious incident at the high school. And now this young newcomer is considered a hero to the entire town. Angela digs deeper into a missing persons case. Directed by Sanford Bookstaver and written by Tony Saltzman.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next on Episode 4 | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZsGspsPiCE)

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Seneca Community Consultant Caleb Abrams, Production Designer Eric Weiler, and Costume Designer Cat Thomas join host & EP Scott Reynolds to talk "Smoke Signals":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 9 | Smoke Signals | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiX6bSD5Lqk)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.