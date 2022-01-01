Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 Preview: A Little Bloody Father/Son Time

It's hard to believe that we're down to the final two episodes of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, and what's making that fact an even more bitter pill to swallow is how "radio silent" everyone is over whether or nor there will be a second season or even a spinoff series. But for now, we have preview images as well as the promo & overview for "The Family Business" (directed by Marcos Siega and written by Scott Reynolds). And from what you're about to see, it looks like Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott) might actually have found some father/son quiet time to spend together (though that's about to be very short-lived). Meanwhile, Angela (Julia Jones) is having a hard time dealing with the reality that Iron Lakes is a much darker place than she thought it was:

And here's a look at the official promo and overview for this Sunday's episode, "The Family Business":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next On Episode 9 | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8E__fUL5N4I)

Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 "The Family Business": Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cozy and safe place she always thought it was. Directed by Marcos Siega and written by Scott Reynolds.

And in the latest edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, director Sanford Bookstaver and writers David McMillan & Tony Saltzman join EP Scott Reynolds to discuss Dexter's epic showdown with Elric Kane, the race to save Harrison, and other important moments from "Unfair Game"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 13 I Skin of Her Teeth I SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGKc9V3PG6w)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.