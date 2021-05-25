Dexter Shows Us Who Jim Lindsay Is And Now It Makes Perfect Sense

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after Dexter writer/producer Scott Reynolds and director/EP Marcos Siega shared a page from showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Showtime revival series script that had us wondering who "Jim Lindsay" was, we got our answer via a newly-released mini-teaser. And let's just say that it's someone Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan is very familiar with.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Dexter, with our beloved serial-killer-with-a-code taking on the role of Jim Lindsay, Fred's Fish & Game Sales Associate (that script page make a whole lot more sense now, right?)- with the series return set for later this year:

So for an official look at Hall's return to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at our own Dexter Morgan- looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.



