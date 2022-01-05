Dexter, The Flash, Beavis and Butt-Head: BCTV Daily Dispatch 05 Jan 22

We're running with the shadows of the night/So baby, take my hand, you'll be alright/Surrender all your dreams to me tonight/They'll come true in the end… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Pat Benatar for "Shadows of the Night" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for this final day of 2021 includes Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, The CW's The Flash, Comedy Central & Paramount+'s Beavis and Butt-Head, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Disney+'s She-Hulk, The CW's Superman & Lois, Amazon's Invincible, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our review of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:

Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return

Superman & Lois Season 2: Jordan Elsass on Jonathan Kent, Fav Moment

The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Why 90s Flash Failed; Season 8 Preview

AEW Hires Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas

Who Is Naomi? Kaci Walfall & More Answer That Question; New E01 Images

Peacemaker Kicks Off HBO Max's Look at "Project: Butterfly" Who's Who

NXT New Year's Evil Preview: Will Bron Breakker Find Gold Tonight?

WWE Raw: Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix Set for Royal Rumble

She-Hulk Star Shares Look at Tatiana Maslany's Special Filming Friend

Star Trek Lower Decks: Jonathan Frakes on How Series Handled Riker

NJPW Returns to AXS TV on Thursday Nights with Impact Wrestling

WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley Wins, Will Face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction

Invincible Star Steven Yeun Offers Season 2 Update; Talks S01 Reaction

The Book of Boba Fett: Ming-Na Wen on "Dream Role" as Fennec Shand

Cobra Kai Stars Talk Season 4, Karate Kid Part III & Terry Silver

Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time with a focus on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E07 Review: A Failure to Communicate

