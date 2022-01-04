NXT New Year's Evil Preview: Will Bron Breakker Find Gold Tonight?

Hey gang! Yes, it's Tuesday and yes there will be NXT action on the USA Network tonight. But it is no ordinary episode of NXT 2.0 tonight. No, tonight they will host a special event, New Year's Evil, which will serve as a Pay Per View-worthy event on free TV where a number of the brand's biggest titles will be on the line. Of course, no title there is bigger than the NXT Championship and Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be putting it on the line against the young star who's been at war with him for it for months now, Bron Breakker.

Since debuting in NXT just a few months ago, Bron Breakker has only had his eyes on one thing: the NXT Championship. The only problem is that it's being held by one of the best Champions in the brand's history, Tommaso Ciampa, and thus far has not been successful in getting it away from him. Tonight, he will get one more chance at glory and WWE.com has a lot to say on the big match:

The loss at Halloween Havoc did nothing to stop Bron Breakker's drive to defeat Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Ciampa gave the upstart credit after using everything in his arsenal to finally put him down, but both Superstars seem to believe they have unfinished business. Since his first loss to the titleholder, Breakker has been chasing Ciampa, pinning The Blackheart in a WarGames Match and willing to run through everyone to get another opportunity. Ciampa finally took his chance to respond to Breakker by welcoming the rookie back into the deep end with a Willow's Bell following Breakker's victory over NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. Did Breakker learn enough from his first encounter with Ciampa to reach the summit of NXT 2.0, or will The Blackheart devour the up-and-comer? Catch all the action of this heated championship rematch at New Year's Evil on Jan. 4 at 8/7 C on USA!

Aside from the main event title match, tonight at NXT New Year's Evil we'll also see NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her title against Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a Triple Threat Match, Imperium facing MSK & Riddle in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Raw star AJ Styles vs Grayson Waller, and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in a Title Unification Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to New Year's Evil tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.