WWE Raw: Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix Set for Royal Rumble

Why let a little thing like a complete lack of heat get in the way of continuing a feud no one cares about? The Miz and Maryse will team up for a mixed tag match against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble following the events of WWE Raw this week. The continuation of this feud is the most perplexing thing we've seen since Beth Phoenix's new hairdo. Couldn't they settle their differences like normal middle-aged married couples with children: by shouting at each other at a local school board meeting?

Miz and Maryse fired the first shots following Miz's loss to Edge at Day 1 on Saturday, with Miz hypocritically complaining about Edge needing his wife to help him win at the PPV. Maryse joined in claiming she would totally kick Phoenix's ass if she were there. Of course, that led to Edge and Phoenix showing up, punking the "It Couple" down, and laying out the challenge for a mixed tag at the Rumble. Miz accepted, which didn't go over well with his wife.

WWE soon made the match official with a press release, noting:

When the stars of the hit reality show "Miz & Mrs." came to the ring on the following Monday on Raw to express their outrage over the chaotic outcome at the Premium Live Event, their WWE Hall of Fame adversaries opted to confront them in the ring and issued a challenge for a mixed tag team match between them. What will happen with spouses united in the squared circle in a highly personal showdown? Find out at Royal Rumble, Saturday Jan. 29 at 8 ET /7 PT, streaming LIVE on Peacock in United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

It's nothing personal against anyone involved here. Miz and Maryse are entertaining characters and their reality show is fun, but they don't come across as serious threats in 2022, and despite watching this feud unfold, I'm not really sure why Miz and Edge are even mad at each other other than that WWE wanted to counter CM Punk vs. MJF with something. There aren't really any stakes here, so you have to believe there's legitimate animosity between the participants to fuel a grudge match, and I'm not even really sure that's possible with The Miz. Even heeling it up to the best of his abilities, he comes across as too likable and charismatic, mostly because heeling it up is why people like him so much in the first place, and the reality show doesn't help in that regard. So what we get here is one of those weird wrestling feuds where the fans like everyone involved and are just kinda going along with it as a favor to them, which reflects positively on the wrestlers, but isn't going to sell any Peacock subs, if we're all being completely honest with each other.

