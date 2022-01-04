NJPW Returns to AXS TV on Thursday Nights with Impact Wrestling

NJPW is headed back to AXS TV later this month, joining Impact Wrestling to create a formidable Thursday night wrestling block on the channel, which is owned by Impact parent Anthem Sports & Entertainment. NJPW previously aired on the station but was removed from the channel when Anthem purchased it, as the relationship between the two wrestling promotions was strained at the time. Now, with the relationship repaired and perhaps stronger than ever, NJPW will return starting January 20th to air classic episodes before new episodes are ready in March.

According to a press release, it looks like NJPW episodes will be an hour-long and will air at 10PM directly following Impact, which airs at 8PM. Impact's Scott D'Amore had the following to say about it:

2021 was a landmark year in terms of breaking down the 'Forbidden Door' of professional wrestling. IMPACT and New Japan have played a key role in that, forging a strong inter-promotional relationship that resulted in some unforgettable moments for wrestling enthusiasts around the world. There is a great deal of support and synergy between the two companies, and we could not be more proud to have them back on AXS TV as they prepare to celebrate an incredible milestone in NJPW history. We are excited to continue to build on our growing relationship with NJPW, and look forward to seeing what new opportunities arise from this partnership in the future.

NJPW president Takami Ohbari added:

Thank you to our international fans for their patience. After two years away, we're thrilled and grateful to return to US television and evolve a prosperous relationship with a key partner to our North America strategy in AXS TV. We hope fans enjoy being immersed in the action with New Japan each and every Thursday.

In addition to the AXS TV deal, NJPW will also air on Anthem-owned Fight Network in Canada. Here's the schedule for the January 20th premiere night:

-3pE – IMPACT Wrestling Classic Pay-Per-View Throwback -7pE – IMPACT In 60 -8pE – PREMIERE – IMPACT! -10pE – PREMIERE – New Japan Pro-Wrestling Classic Episodes -11pE – IMPACT!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING RETURNS TO AXS TV | *NEW* Episodes of NJPW start Thursdays from March 3. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx7MzGEVv6A)