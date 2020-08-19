Did Jim Lee Just Give Us Our First Look at Javicia Leslie's Batwoman?

With a major change at lead heading into the second season of The CW's Batwoman, we're seeing Ruby Rose's Kate Kane shuffling off to stage and Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder taking the spotlight as Gotham's newest protector. Since the news dropped at the beginning of July, fans have been waiting for when they would get their first look at Leslie's Wilder in full Batwoman gear. Well, it looks like we might finally have it- maybe?

As most of you know, this Saturday, August 22, is WarnerMedia's DC FanDome, where the media company gets a chance to promote what it has coming up in television, film, comics, and video games (much more on that in a minute). To help push the event, WarnerMedia sent out DC FanDome press kits that included a print from artist and publisher Jim Lee that was a mash-up of characters from The CW's "Arrowverse" and other television/streaming properties with their comic book comrades.

To be clear, nothing has been released officially regarding Leslie's costume but the artwork above (and the closer look below) might help give viewers a better sense of what to expect when Leslie does make her first in-suit debut and the subtle differences in design. Based on the official description of Leslie's Ryan Wilder, we know that she's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed- and nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her.

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Now here's a look at some thoughts on the television/streaming schedule for DC FanDome (all times PT starting Saturday, August 22), including Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Lucifer, Titans, and more- with the full schedule available on the DC FanDome website here. Just to be clear, this isn't including any news that might drop on upcoming series that don't have sessions: Matt Reeves' The Batman spinoff, J.J. Abrams' Justice League Dark, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, and other possible surprises.

10 – 10:40 a.m "The Flash": Well, we know we're getting a Season 7 teaser/trailer, so that's a strong start.

10:45 – 11:20 a.m. "Black Lightning": While we're expecting a little new-season talk, we're checking it out for the tribute being paid to Black pop-culture from the 1990s.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m. "Pennyworth": Expecting at least a teaser, with some solid second-season details.

12:00 – 12:35 p.m. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow": While we might get some more information on next season's "little green men," it might be a bit too early for serious new-season intel.

12:30 – 12:55 p.m. "The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe": Having Damon Lindelof serve as moderator for a panel discussing the expansion of the Watchmen universe is either a ten-ton hint or a twenty-ton trolling. We're still in Emmy voting season so it makes sense- but could we be looking at Lindelof's Watchmen living on in comic book form?

12:45 – 1:05 p.m. "BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe": with Batwoman, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Titans represented, there's always a chance for news about a cast member directing or deeper-dive details into upcoming eps or storylines.

1:15 – 1:50 p.m. "Doom Patrol": With the season having just ended, the biggest news would be official Season 3 renewal and casting, maybe storyline teases.

2:35 – 3:05 p.m. "Superman & Lois": This one's an open book, with any footage whatsoever being a bonus.

5 – 5:20 p.m. "Lucifer": Lucifans know they'll be getting a look at the musical episode' performance of "Another One Bites the Dust," and should expect solid Season 5 Part II talk, and possible more sixth season talk than expected considering the final final season builds of the fifth season.

5 – 5:30 p.m. "Titans": For Titans fans, it's anything and everything Season 3- and I'm hoping some discussions about how the series will change/benefit from a move to HBO Max.

6:45 – 7:20 p.m. "Stargirl": The hit series is coming off an impressive first season, so expect teases for the second season. I'm also hoping for a little clarity when it comes to the show's ownership. Will WarnerMedia be looking to have HBO Max take DC Universe' spot, or will the second season of Stargirl remain solely with The CW?

7:30 – 8:10 p.m. "Batwoman": Anything and everything Javicia Leslie. Fans want an image at least, if not some teaser/test footage (the latter might be a tough one). A close second? Fans will want to know a little more about what lead to Ruby Rose leaving. Chance of that happening? Eh.

8:15 – 8:35 p.m. "Harley Quinn": If there isn't a third season renewal announcement for the Kaley Cuoco-voiced series, I'll be legit shocked- and that would probably be one of the biggest shocks of the day. Coming off two seasons that grew in both popularity and quality, I can't imagine this series going anywhere (especially with Cuoco's The Flight Attendant miniseries coming soon to HBO Max)