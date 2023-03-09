The Flash: Javicia Leslie on Batwoman Closure, Arrowverse Easter Egg Javicia Leslie discusses giving Batwoman fans some closure through The Flash, returning as Ryan Wilder, and that Arrowverse easter egg.

By the time the credits rolled on S09E05 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2," Batwoman fans got what they were hoping for. After playing "Evil Ryan Wilder"/Red Death, Javicia Leslie returned as our Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, on The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. And that meant Ryan teaming up with Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), to take down Red Death once and for all. Yup, Ryan got a chance to fight herself. Now, Leslie is sharing with EW what it was like learning that she would be returning, donning the batsuit again, filming that wonderful scene with Iris (Patton), and throwing in that nod to the overall "Arrowverse." Here are the highlights (followed by a look at the promo for S09E06 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky"):

Leslie on How She Felt After Learning About Her "Arrowverse" Return: "Excited. That's an actor's dream to be able to play two versions of a character or two different characters in the same project. You get to make decisions for each character to help them truly be separate and different, and you get to play in that world. It was easier for me because Red Death is masked, so it's not like I had to do things like talk to myself, and there's no one really there. I could have a stand-in because from behind — you wouldn't know the difference — but it made it a lot of fun."

Leslie on How It Felt to "Batsuit" Up Again: "A lot of fun. It was exciting. I had a great time on set with all the different cast members, and anytime I get to suit up, it's really fun. I felt right at home when it was time to suit up, so that was great."

Leslie on Filming Scene Between Ryan & Patton's Iris: "It was fun. To me, honestly, it's no different — all those scenes were a lot of fun. The cast is just really great, so anytime I get to play with them, we all had a great time. Even in that last scene, it was cool to be able to see everyone. I don't think I had a scene with Allegra or Chester before that one, but I had multiple scenes with Candice's character throughout shooting, and I definitely have multiple scenes with Grant's character throughout shooting, so it was cool to bring everybody together."

Leslie on Ryan's "Arrowverse" Reveal: "Oh yeah, I think that is so cool. That's always a great way to keep the Arrowverse flowing, knowing that they're all connected even when the cameras aren't rolling." Leslie was referencing a line in the episode where Ryan reveals to Iris that she has monthly brunches in Gotham with Kara Danvers, Alex Danvers, Nia Nadal… and now, it looks like Iris will be in the mix.

The Flash S09E06 Overview, Images & Promo

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).