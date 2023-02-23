Did The Last of Us Suffer A "Game of Thrones/Starbucks" Moment? Some The Last of Us viewers think so, taking to social media to post video & images of what they say is the show's film crew in the shot.

Look, when you are filming shows that are these huge, sprawling productions, every now and then? You're going to miss something in the editing room. S**t happens. That was our defense of HBO's Game of Thrones when, during the eighth season episode "The Last of the Starks," a time-traveling cup of coffee can be seen making its presence known- chilling on the table, next to Emilia Clarke's Daenerys. And it looks like that will be our defense of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. Except this time, we're substituting Starbucks with a very active film crew – but the results are still the same. As a number of viewers pointed out on social media (see two examples below), there appears to be a filming crew near the sides of our screens as Joel & Ellie make their way across "The River of Death" in Jackson, Wyoming. Apparently, EW and others have reached out to HBO for an official comment… expect something from someone soon enough.

Here's a look at what musician Scott T. Jones and TikTok used @domineo32 had to share (much appreciated) regarding the scene in question:

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

Looking Ahead to S01E07 "Left Behind" / Looking Back at S01E06 "Kin"

First up, we have a look at what's to come this weekend with S01E07 "Left Behind" (directed by Liza Johnson and written by Druckmann):

In "Inside Episode 6," Pascal and Ramsey discuss the evolving dynamic between Joel and Ellie, and viewers get a look at the episode's big family reunion and how a town was transformed for the HBO series. Following that, the latest episode of the official podcast finds host Troy Baker, Mazin, and Druckmann discuss the emotional fallout from the episode's big reunion. In addition, they examine the connections between the video game & television series versions of Joel & Ellie, how director Jasmila Žbanić brought the community of Jackson to life, and more:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.