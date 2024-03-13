Posted in: Anime, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: anime, Digimon, Toei Animation

Digimon Forever: Celebrating 25 Years of Animated Greatness

With Toei Animation releasing a 25th-anniversary commemorative video, we look back at our personal journey growing up with Digimon Animation.

Article Summary Celebrating 25 years of Digimon, an anime that shaped many childhoods.

25th-anniversary video by Toei Animation offers serious nostalgia.

Digimon's relatable characters and deep themes resonate with fans.

Favorites include Digimon 02, Tri, Tamers, Frontier - and those iconic songs.

This year it makes a quarter-century of Digimon – 25 years of adventures, smiles, tears, love, friendship, and courage. The show always had a great group of main characters with varying qualities, but they were also flawed and what made them all so special and relatable… so unique. Digimon has always touched on many dark aspects or subjects that hit deep for those watching and the stories always made us fall for the characters and care for them. This year it just happens to remind us that it is a quarter of a century old, making us feel even older now.

The tribute looks back upon 25 years of the show and all its seasons over the years. We get to see some of our favorite characters and a medley of songs that are just filled with nostalgia: "Butter-Fly," "Target -Red Shock," "The Biggest Dreamer," and "FIRE!" Watching this short video seriously brought tears to my eyes and reminded me of all the great times my brother and I sat in front of the TV pretending to be the characters with make-believe Digimon companions. There are very few shows that bring me the comfort Digimon does, and I could never fully express how meaningful Digimon is in my life and also how old this made me feel. Wow, 25 years! I really love the first and second seasons; however, Tri, Tamers, and Frontier are close seconds. Nothing will ever compare to how the "Brave Heart" song makes me feel when it starts playing: invincible. That said… Is this a promise for more Digimon to come?

I have written about Digimon many times throughout the years, so I will keep this one short and sweet. My love for Digimon is forever unmatched— especially Digimon 02. The way it felt seeing the characters grow and mentor a new team, my heart never recovered and has been smitten ever since. My heart will always have a very special place for Ken Ichijouji in both of his forms – yes, that also includes the Digi Emperor. I always loved Yamato the most being the classic loner, but Ken quickly took first place along with him. I do not know why, but Digimon is one of those shows I turn to when I need comfort, along with Ranma 1/2 and Cardcaptor Sakura.

I feel about Digimon as I feel about my favorite series of books growing up (the ones about the wizard boy with a scar): the more I look back upon it, the more I realize the influence it had in my life— the lessons on friendship and courage, the teachings on growing and depression. It might have been just an anime to most, but they were my friends when I felt lonely. My favorite episode will always be "Wizardmon's Gift": While the saddest episode, it was the most memorable. Wizardmon was one of my favorite characters and it was the one death that really got to me and got me crying in front of my TV. His sacrifice for Gatomon and Hikari always stuck with me and has forever granted him a spot as my phone background.

