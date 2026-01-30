Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: bob iger, disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger Stepping Down Early; New CEO Soon: Report

The Wall Street Journal reports that Disney CEO Bob Iger may step down before the end of the year, and that a successor could be named soon.

Article Summary Disney CEO Bob Iger may step down earlier than planned, according to The Wall Street Journal's sources.

Report: Disney’s board is meeting soon to vote on Iger’s successor, with an announcement expected in the near future.

Josh D’Amaro and Dana Walden are leading contenders to replace Iger as the next Disney CEO.

Iger reportedly wants to pursue personal interests after dealing with recent high-profile company challenges.

Though The Walt Disney Company has signaled its intentions to announce his successor in early 2026, CEO Bob Iger was expected to stay on through December 31st, when his current contract ended. But The Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing anonymous sources, that Iger has been telling "associates" he's looking to step down as CEO and "pull back from daily management" before the end of the year. The news comes as additional reporting from The Wall Street Journal has Disney's board of directors set to meet next week to formally vote on Iger's successor. Disney is set to report its Q1 2026 earnings on Monday. Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences (parks, cruises, and consumer products), and Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, are viewed by many as the frontrunning favorites for the position.

Iger served two runs as Disney CEO, with his first going for 15 years before he retired in 2021. Close to a year later, Iger would resume the top spot after his successor, Bob Chapek, parted ways with the company. In terms of The Wall Street Journal report, sources also noted that Iger told "people close to him that he is ready to move on from the grind of being CEO" and that the "conflicts" involving ABC over late-night host Jimmy Kimmel being temporarily suspended left him feeling "frustrated." Sources speaking with the publication also noted that Iger had shared with "several associates" that "he would like to spend more of his time and energy on other things, such as sailing his new and larger superyacht, the Aquarius. Some of the areas that sources say Iger would like to focus on include working more with his wife, Willow Bay, Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and on the Angel City FC women's soccer team (which Iger has a controlling stake in).

