Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

On Christmas morning, ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade returns to our screens for a look at the annual parade and so much more. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the special kicks off on Wednesday, December 25th, at 10 am EST on ABC (9 am CST / 5 am MST / 5 am PST on ABC) and 11 am EST on Disney+ (10 am CST / 8 am PST). Spotlighting Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko'Olina, Hawaiʻi; and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas, we've got a preview/viewing guide waiting for you below that should help set a festive mood. Along with a look at who's performing, we also have an official image gallery, some sneak peeks and promos, and much more.
Who's Set to Appear/Perform During ABC's "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade"? Along with hosting, Hough and Ribeiro will also be performing a holiday classic. Here's a rundown of what you can expect – followed by an extensive image gallery, sneak peeks at what viewers can expect, and much more!
Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – "Winter Wonderland"
Elton John – "Tiny Dancer"
Andy Grammer and Junkanoo Celebration Performers – "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
John Legend – "This Christmas"
Carly Pearce – "(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag"
Pentatonix – "12 Days of Christmas"
Disney on Broadway Stars Kalilah Black, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Daniel Gardner, Bradley Gibson, Marq Moss, Amber Owens, Melaina Rairamo, John Riddle, Michael James Scott and Jessica White – Medley
The Cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red – "Red Christmas" / "Jolly to the Core"
Anika Noni Rose – "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"
SEVENTEEN – "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"
Who Made ABC's "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Happen?ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner for Disney Yellow Shoes Studio, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Ashley Edens as well as Film 45.