Posted in: Current News, NBA, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: christmas, disney, nbc

Disney's Dunk the Halls Viewing Guide: Knicks/Cavaliers Preview

Kicking off at 12 ET, here's our viewing guide to what you need to know about Disney's Dunk the Halls: New York Knicks/Cleveland Cavaliers.

Article Summary Dunk the Halls brings a real-time animated Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA game to Magic Kingdom on Christmas Day.

Watch live on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the ESPN App starting at 12 noon ET.

Mickey, Minnie, and Disney pals cheer courtside, with Stitch joining as the mischievous star of the event.

ESPN’s Drew Carter and Monica McNutt call the animated action, joined by sideline reporter Daisy Duck.

Looking for a different take on Christmas Day's New York Knicks/Cleveland Cavaliers games? Disney, ESPN, and the NBA have got you covered, teaming up once again to present Dunk the Halls – the second annual real-time, animated NBA game that utilizes Sony's Beyond Sports technology to offer animated play-by-play action. Mickey Mouse's Christmas wish to Santa Claus once again brings the NBA to Magic Kingdom for this magical, animated matchup – with troublemaker Stitch set to turn the celebration on its head. How can you get in on the action? We're glad you asked, because Bleeding Cool has put together a viewing guide that runs down everything you need to know, from when/where to watch, who will be calling the game, and much more. In addition, we've included some video previews (including a behind-the-scenes look with the production team).

When/Where Can I Watch "Disney's Dunk the Halls: Knicks/Cavaliers"? The NBA's New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at NYC's Madison Square Garden beginning at 12 noon ET. The special presentation can be viewed on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the new ESPN App (via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication).

Who's Calling "Disney's Dunk the Halls: Knicks/Cavaliers"? Returning to the broadcast booth for the second straight year, Drew Carter will serve as play-by-play commentator alongside ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt (with both Carter and McNutt animated in the style of the telecast). The duo will be joined by returning sideline reporter Daisy Duck.

ESPN play-by-play commentator @Drewdle25 joins @AlexFeuz on the latest '06010' podcast Carter discusses his path to ESPN, calling the network's most innovative alt-casts, returning for Dunk the Halls on Christmas Day & more 🎧 https://t.co/VwJu6jf0Xt pic.twitter.com/SoySCqbU9b — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

What's the Setting for "Disney's Dunk the Halls: Knicks/Cavaliers"? The virtual, live re-creation of the Cavaliers/Knicks game will once again unfold on "Main Street, U.S.A." in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip and Dale will be cheering from the sidelines. Shots of "Main Street, U.S.A." and iconic landmarks, such as Cinderella's Castle, will appear throughout, transformed with festive décor, snowfall, and a few Stitch-inspired surprises.

Before @ESPNNBA action tips off on Christmas Day, members of the 'Dunk the Halls' production team share a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the alt-cast 🎄🏀 pic.twitter.com/Odbmslu7Iq — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

What's This We're Hearing About Stitch Being at "Disney's Dunk the Halls: Knicks/Cavaliers"? That's right, Stitch will be making his Dunk the Halls debut as this year's breakout star. From his playful antics on the sidelines to leading the new halftime Christmas Parade, the mischievous alien's energy is expected to spearhead the fun throughout the broadcast.

What Else Should I Know About "Disney's Dunk the Halls: Knicks/Cavaliers"? Some additional highlights include:

Each player will appear as a motion-tracked animated version of themselves, captured live through Sony's Beyond Sports real-time visualization and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking. Viewers will see every dunk, layup, and pass from the real game at Madison Square Garden as it happens.

Stitch headlines the action with his first-ever Dunk the Halls appearance, starring in a brand-new animated Christmas Parade down Main Street during halftime. The competition will feature floats from Mickey & Minnie, Donald & Daisy, Goofy & Pluto, and "Experiment 626" Stitch, all vying for the title of "Best Christmas Parade Float."

Daisy Duck returns for her reporting duties with a special sideline interview with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Santa's Elves return as camera operators, with Santa piloting ESPN's "SkyCam."

Disney friends will deliver pregame and halftime speeches and decorate a massive Christmas tree during the broadcast.

Fans can look forward to surprises, including whether it'll snow on Main Street and how many churros Goofy can eat.

Dunk the Halls returns with Stitch joining the alt cast for Cavaliers-Knicks on Christmas Day! Watch exclusively on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, and the ESPN App 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Jiz7Zocuzl — ESPN (@espn) November 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Cavs and Knicks: Naughty or Nice? 🎅😂 Don't miss Dunk the Halls on Christmas Day 🎄 pic.twitter.com/5SkJTTCU03 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!