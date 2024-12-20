Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, blu-ray, Caroline John, doctor who, John Levine, jon pertwee, Nicholas Courtney

Doctor Who: Season 1 of Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor Heading to Blu-Ray

John Pertwee's debut season as The Third Doctor is finally getting a Blu-Ray box set release with Doctor Who: The Collection - Season 7.

Jon Pertwee's debut season as the Third Doctor will be the next release to join the Doctor Who Blu-ray collection. Fans can continue to build their own home archive on Blu-ray with a seven-disc box set of Season 7, starring Jon Pertwee and Caroline John as companion Liz Shaw. Containing four classic stories, this limited-edition set is also packed with hours of new and exclusive material. The first season of The Third Doctor was the first to be filmed in colour and featured a more action-driven Doctor as a reaction to James Bond and The Avengers spy action era of television in the 1960s and early 1970s. Pertwee is the favourite Doctor of many old-school fans.

In his debut season, the Third Doctor is exiled to Earth, teaming up with UNIT's Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courtney) and scientist Liz Shaw (Caroline John) to confront alien invasions and threats from our own planet's primeval past. Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 7 includes the following stories from 1970:

All episodes are newly remastered from the best available sources – here's a look at the extra included:

Four brand new documentaries, including SPLENDID CHAP, a profile of beloved Brigadier actor Nicholas Courtney; LOOKING FOR MAC, uncovering the story of writer Malcolm Hulke; TERROR OF THE SUBURBS, looking at when Doctor Who came down to Earth; and LUCKY 13: ROCKETS, ALIENS AND SPARE PARTS, how the science of the day influenced Doctor Who

BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with Katy Manning (Jo Grant), Matthew Waterhouse (Adric), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Sophie Aldred (Ace), presenter Toby Hadoke , and the late Caroline John's family: husband Geoffrey Beevers (who also played the Master) and daughter Daisy Ashford

(Jo Grant), (Adric), (Tegan), (Nyssa), (Ace), presenter , and the late Caroline John's family: husband (who also played the Master) and daughter IN CONVERSATION: Matthew Sweet chats to John Levene , who played UNIT's Sergeant Benton, about his life and career

, who played UNIT's Sergeant Benton, about his life and career THE DOCTOR WHO ESCAPE ROOM: Will Team Third Doctor escape the room of doom?

MOVIE-LENGTH OMNIBUS EDITIONS: Doctor Who and the Silurians and Inferno

and EXCLUSIVE CONVENTION FOOTAGE

HD PHOTO GALLERIES

INFO TEXT: Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.

PDF ARCHIVE: Scripts, Costume Designs, Rare BBC Production Files and other rarities

This seven-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD, including Documentaries, Featurettes, Audio Commentaries, and more.

You can pre-order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 7 now on Amazon UK, HMV, Zavvi and Rarewaves in the UK. The US release date will be announced later.

