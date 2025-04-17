Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey: Our S01E15: "Crew Week" Preview, Season 1 Update

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring Doctor Odyssey. S01E15: "Crew Week," and our look ahead to May 1st's S01E16: "Double-Booked."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead this season with ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. S01E15: "Crew Week" finds Max (Jackson) heading back home, but don't for a second think that the medical emergencies won't be close behind. There's a whole lot more than that in store tonight, so make sure to check out our official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery (with a sneak peek available on the show's Instagram account). Following that, we have a look ahead to May 1st's S01E16: "Double-Booked."

Doctor Odyssey S01E15: "Crew Week"/S01E16: "Double-Booked" Previews

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 15: "Crew Week" – Crew week on The Odyssey sends Max (Joshua Jackson) back to his hometown for answers while Tristan (Sean Teale) reveals Avery's (Phillipa Soo) secret to Vivian (Laura Harrier). As Munroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) fights a parasitic infection, Avery pressures Rosie (Jacqueline Toboni) to face a medical condition she's been hiding.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 16: "Double-Booked" – Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) provide medical attention to both VIP authors.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

