Doctor Odyssey Returns March 6th: Trailer Teases "Shark Attack!"

Check out the midseason trailer for Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson-starring Doctor Odyssey, and the preview images for S01E09: "Shark Attack!"

Article Summary "Doctor Odyssey" returns March 6th with S01E09, "Shark Attack!" starring Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson.

Watch the thrilling midseason trailer featuring new character Dr. Brooke Lane played by Adrianne Palicki.

Avery faces a pregnancy decision while Monroe suffers a shark bite, leading to a risky rescue mission.

Anticipate guest stars like Shania Twain and Paris Jackson in the upcoming episodes of the hit ABC series.

With less than a month to go until ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey, it's time to check out what the rest of the season has to offer. Based on the title of March 6th's return episode, it doesn't appear as if the series plans on starting things off slow. With the pregnant matter still hanging over everything, the ship and its crew are forced to deal with a "Shark Attack!" (also the title of the episode). Along with an overview and image gallery for next month's midseason return, we also have an official midseason trailer to pass along (waiting for you above) – one that includes our first look at Adrianne Palicki's (Hulu's The Orville) trauma surgeon Dr. Brooke Lane. In addition, the second half of the season is expected to include a return by country music star Shania Twain's Heather, as well as guest stars Paris Jackson, Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, and Rumer Willis.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 9 "Shark Attack!" Preview

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 9: "Shark Attack!" – Max (Joshua Jackson) and Avery (Phillipa Soo) are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Monroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max's eye. Written by Jamie Pachino and Jon Robin Baitz, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

