Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight: The Crew Faces a "Shark Attack!"

With ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey returning tonight, here's our preview for Season 1 Episode 9: "Shark Attack!"

The crew of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey returns tonight – and it's not wasting time jumping into the action when it does. While the pregnancy question still remains unanswered, the ship and its crew are forced to deal with a "Shark Attack!" – the title of the two-episode, two-part return. Along with an overview for both chapters, we have an image gallery for tonight's episode – and don't forget the official midseason trailer waiting for you above, one that includes an early look at Adrianne Palicki's (Hulu's The Orville) trauma surgeon Dr. Brooke Lane. We've also updated our preview to include what Jackson had to share during a recent visit to ABC's Good Morning America – one that included some additional looks at what's to come. Still to come this season, expect a return by country music star Shania Twain's Heather, as well as guest stars Paris Jackson, Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, and Rumer Willis.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Eps. 9 & 10 "Shark Attack! Parts 1 & 2" Preview

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 9: "Shark Attack!" – Max (Joshua Jackson) and Avery (Phillipa Soo) are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Monroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max's eye. Written by Jamie Pachino and Jon Robin Baitz:

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 10: "Shark Attack! Part 2" – Amid a power outage, Max (Joshua Jackson), Tristan (Sean Teale), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Brooke (Adrianne Palicki) struggle to treat shark-inflicted wounds. As romantic tensions flare between Max and Brooke and new sparks fly between two former flames, the team must perform an emergency operation. Written by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken:

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

