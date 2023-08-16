Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, clin baker, colin baker, doctor who

Doctor Who 60th Annv: Colin Baker/"Once and Future" Trailer Released

Here's a listen to Big Finish's Colin Baker-starring 60th anniversary audio adventure, Doctor Who – Once and Future: Two's Company.

Later this year, the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies will unveil their three-episode Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event across our television screens – but Big Finish got the party started early with its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future. Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late.

Near the end of June and at the beginning of July, we learned that the fourth episode ("Two's Company") would feature Colin Baker returning as the Sixth Doctor, joined by Camille Coduri (Jackie Tyler), Michelle Ryan (Lady Christina), Christopher Naylor (Harry Sullivan), and Michael Maloney (The Renegade). Along with that news came a look at the artwork and limited edition artwork for the audio adventure – and now? Well, we have a feeling that an audio trailer for the now-available episode might be the exact thing you're looking for…

Here's a listen to Big Finish's Doctor Who – Once and Future: Two's Company, followed by a look back at what was previously released regarding the audio anniversary event:

Doctor Who: A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for the audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

