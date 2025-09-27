Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: alex kingston, doctor who, Strictly Come Dancing

Doctor Who: Alex Kingston Hypes River Song for Strictly Come Dancing

Alex Kingston (River Song) teases a Doctor Who connection with her appearance on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing on the BBC.

Article Summary Alex Kingston teases Doctor Who fans about her Strictly Come Dancing appearance with pro Johannes Radebe.

River Song remains a beloved Doctor Who character, fueling hopes for a Whovian-themed dance routine.

Kingston reveals she has no say in the dance theme but jokes about River Song's love of sequins and leading.

We can imagine River Song herself escaping to dance on Strictly in a playful Doctor Who crossover twist.

Alex Kingston is going to be on Strictly Come Dancing, but of course, people keep asking about Doctor Who. Small wonder, considering River Song has been one of the most popular characters on the show, and is still her most talked-about role. Then there's the fact that her dance partner on Strictly is Johannes Radebe, who has appeared on Doctor Who, specifically in "The Devil's Chord". It's already gone meta for Doctor Who!

When she was announced for this weekend's episode of Strictly, she was asked if one of her dance competition sequences would have a Doctor Who theme. Kingston said, "We don't have a say. We don't know. And the dancers, the choreographers, they're the ones that sort of go and make the decisions, and I think we just are then told, 'Well, this is what you're going to be doing now.'"

That usually follows with weeks of rehearsal where the guest would learn what their dance number would and train with their partner. Radebe has been a professional Strictly Come Dancing partner for years, and Kingston has been a fan of the show, along with millions of people in the UK. That's why Strictly is one of the top-rated shows on the BBC in the UK. However, Kingston was asked to speculate about what would happen if River Song beamed in from her prison in Doctor Who to guest on Strictly Come Dancing.

"River Song would be a good contestant for Strictly!" said Kingston, as reported in the Manchester Evening News. "She'd adore the sequins and the big hair. Although she does like to lead, so she might not be the best dance partner. There might be a tussle in terms of who would actually be leading the dance!"

Look, if you really want River Song to be on Strictly Come Dancing, you can just imagine that it's her on tonight's episode when Kingston and Adebe come on. Pretend it's a Doctor Who spinoff story where River is dancing and vamping just because she can, since she can easily escape from her prison anytime she wants and often does.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!