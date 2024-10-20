Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who Star Anita Dobson Teases Big Mrs. Flood Reveals, Twists

As we wait for Doctor Who Season 2 on Disney+ and the BBC, Anita Dobson teased some big reveals about Mrs. Flood at Cardiff Comic Con.

Mrs. Flood is the most mysterious new character introduced in the new Disney+ era of Doctor Who, one who has sparked more fan speculation than any other character. Fans love to speculate about anything and everything about Doctor Who, the worst being fretting over whether it's getting cancelled or whether it's been renewed yet. Anita Dobson, who plays Mrs. Flood, has been at Cardiff Comic Con this week and teased a few clues about the character and who she might turn out to be when season two premieres next year.

Americans may be unfamiliar with her, but Dobson is practically a national treasure in the UK, having spent the 1980s and the early 1990s starring in Eastenders as Angie Watts, wife of pub owner and series baddie Dirty Den, the central couple that put the soap on the map as one of the defining soap operas in the country. Of course showrunner Russell T. Davies, ever the fan of soaps, would cast her in the new Doctor Who if he can help it. Fans have speculated whether Mrs. Flood might turn out to be the Rani returned. They've wanted that ever since the show was revived, though Kate O'Mara, the original actress who played the Rani, has since passed away. Mrs. Flood has been an enigma throughout season one, wearing costumes that reference past companions Clara and even Romana while saying the most cryptic things, including a reference to storming the gates of heaven to war against God.

So Dobson has had some things to say about Mrs. Flood's appearances in the upcoming second season of Doctor Who at Cardiff Comic Con this weekend. She promises big answers about who Mrs Flood is by the end of season two. There's a piece of dialogue that suggests a further twist in her character in the finale, and it would have a link to the season one opener "Space Babies". This confirms sightings of the baby who played Captain Poppy on set during the production of season two. And we will say this again: she's not the Rani. It's never the Rani.

So that's enough to whet everyone's appetite for season two when Doctor Who returns to Disney+ sometime in 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!