Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for "Countless Messages of Support"

A little more than two weeks after Immersive Everywhere announced that the actor would no longer be a part of its production of Doctor Who: Time Fracture Big Finish Productions pulled the release of the audio drama story Torchwood: Absent Friends that would've reunited his Captain Jack Harkness with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, John Barrowman has taken to Instagram to thank his fans for the "countless messages of support over the last few weeks" and how much that has meant to him- wrapping up with well-wishes for the holiday weekend. Immersive Everywhere and Big Finish's decisions came after allegations of inappropriate behavior on the Doctor Who set resurfaced, with Barrowman's post coming at a time when reports have surfaced that his future on Dancing on Ice is "in doubt" over other alleged incidents.

Barrowman was set to join David Bradley aka William Hartnell's First Doctor in the West End production but past allegations of inappropriate behavior resurfaced via a 2014 video where Barrowman's Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke (who is facing his own allegations) discussed Barrowman exposing himself on the set. From there, Big Finish made its move, saying in a statement, "Big Finish has taken the decision to remove 'Torchwood: Absent Friends' from the Monthly Range release schedule and has no plans to publish this title at this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman)

For his part, Barrowman would release a statement to The Guardian to address his "high-spirited behaviour" that he says "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage," saying, "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed." The apology he references in his statement refers to an apology he made after pulling down in pants in the middle of a BBC Radio 1 interview. For their part, Immersive Everywhere released the following statement regarding their decision to remove Barrowman: "Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture.' We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon."

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.