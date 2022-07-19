Doctor Who: "Big Fan" Ryan Gosling Sings Ncuti Gatwa's Praises

Before Doctor Who fans get a chance to see what returning/incoming showrunner Russell T Davies and new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa have in store for Series 14 next year, there are some important matters that need to be addressed first. This fall, current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are wrapping up their run with the final of three specials (more on that in the teaser below). Following that, Davies has some very interesting plans for the show's 60th anniversary that he will be sharing. And so far, those plans involve David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yasmin Finney. One person in particular who's already proven himself to be a big Gatwa fan is the actor's co-star in the upcoming film Barbie, Ryan Gosling. Now, this isn't the first time that Gosling has gone public with his love for the show as well as the casting decision (check out this summer's t-shirt hot topic here), but he had a chance to formally express his excitement while a guest on the BBC's live The One Show. Sharing that he was a big fan of the actor and how Gatwa was the "coolest," Gosling drove home the point over his Doctor Who excitement. "Him playing [The Doctor] is the most exciting thing that's happening right now," Gosling added.

Here's a look at the clip from BBC's The One Show where Gosling sings Gatwa's praises:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.