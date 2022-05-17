Doctor Who: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Clarifies Casting Rumors

From our new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa to David Tennant aka the Tenth Doctor & Catherine Tate aka Donna Noble, and then Yasmin Finney (Heartstoppers)- let's just say that incoming/returning showrunner Russell T Davies has a funny way of going "radio silent" to give current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and current showrunner Chris Chibnall the respect they deserve as they reach the end of their runs this fall. But as the casting news rolls along, we'll keep covering it. Except for this time, the casting news is about someone not joining the long-running BBC show. Responding to reports that she was set to join Gatwa after the two were spotted together at the BAFTAs only minutes after Gatwa's casting was announced, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan set the record straight with Variety. "I am not going to be on 'Doctor Who'. We [Coughlan & Gatwa] are doing something together, but it's not 'Doctor Who,'" Coughlan revealed (with that non-"Who" project most likely the upcoming Margot Robbie-starring Barbie film).

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said when the news was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."