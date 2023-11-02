Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, bbc iplayer, daleks, doctor who, Mark Ayres, Whoniverse, william hartnell

Doctor Who Classic "The Daleks" Being Remastered, Colourised

Classic Doctor Who story "The Daleks" will be remastered, colourised, and recut into a 75-minute movie as another 60th-anniversary event.

Key Points "The Daleks", the classic Doctor Who story, is getting remastered and colourised for the series' 60th anniversary.

The original seven 25-minute episodes are being recut into a 75-minute movie.

The remastered story will be available on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer's Whoniverse platform (UK only).

The revamped story will feature a new sound and score created by veteran series composer Mark Ayres.

The Daleks are the monsters that defined Doctor Who and elevated it from a modest Science Fiction TV series for children to a mainstream hit and pop culture institution that's lasted 60 years. Now it's time to encounter "The Daleks" once again, but this time in a way you've never seen them before. As part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of Doctor Who, one of the show's most renowned tales is undergoing an out-of-this-world update as it receives an artistic colourisation. The serialized episodes will also be recut into a single feature-length story.

Originally transmitted from December 1963 to February 1964, The Daleks were introduced to audiences and soon became one of the Doctor's most formidable and enduring foes. The story follows the very first crew of the TARDIS as they land in a petrified forest on an alien planet. Determined to explore, the Doctor (William Hartnell) leads his companions into the metal city, where they discover danger at every corner and what will become his deadliest enemy, the mutant Daleks.

These seven original 25-minute episodes have now received a cosmic makeover, having been dazzlingly colourised and weaved together into a 75-minute blockbuster to appeal to today's modern audiences. With a brand new sound and a brand new score – created by veteran series composer Mark Ayres – The Daleks has been gloriously updated whilst ensuring the original classic story remains as thrilling as it was when it began in 1963. And, whilst viewers can enjoy watching the colourised version of The Daleks when it arrives on 23rd November on BBC Four, it will also sit within The Whoniverse (for UK viewers only, alas), where viewers can also watch the seven-part story in its original form.

Phil Collinson, Executive Producer, shared, "It's been my absolute pleasure to spend this past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure – a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become. The original is a masterpiece of 1960's television drama, and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960's Doctor Who."

This special episode is one of the many highlights set to commemorate Doctor Who's outstanding 60-year anniversary – shortly before David Tennant takes back the reigns of the TARDIS for three highly anticipated specials.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!