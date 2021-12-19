Doctor Who "Daleks" Images Find The TARDIS Looking Pretty Sick & More

In two weeks, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) find themselves trapped in an ELF storage unit and stuck in a terrifying time loop with some unexpected guests when the BBC's upcoming New Year's Day special "Eve of the Daleks" debuts. And from the title, we think you can figure out who else shows up for the new year's festivities (more on that below). Now, we're getting some new preview images as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the production. Of course, the biggest takeaway is from the first image below, with the TARDIS looking pretty rough if we're being completely honest. Those red-colored rips and tears are as disturbing now as the first time they were introduced in previous key art, maybe more so because having the cast in play makes it vibe deadlier. Is this something related to the time loop, or a sign of something bigger that could end up changing the very face of the show?

And here's a look behind the scenes at the filming of the first special:

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.