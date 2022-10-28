Doctor Who/Disney+ Report: "The Mouse" Renting a Room on The TARDIS?

Earlier this week, the BBC's Doctor Who made some major news. And no, we're not talking about all of the question marks left surrounding Russell T. Davies' 60th-Anniversary specials starring Doctors David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa (it's a long story) that are set for November 2023. No, this big news was going on behind the camera, with Disney+ announcing that it would be the exclusive home for "New 'Who'" outside of the UK & Ireland beginning in late 2023. But thanks to reporting from The Telegraph, it would appear that there's much more to this deal than folks realize… and maybe a little less than some fear.

In the report, it appears that Disney and the BBC have a co-production deal that will be a huge boost to the long-running sci-fi series' budget, with the hope that more money means "more cinematic production values and more stars." But what about editorial content and control? How much say will "The Mouse" have in what we see on the screen? Based on this report, Disney will have some say in creative decisions. That said, Davies will still "retain the overall creative vision for the program," with the reporting adding that the BBC retains an overall editorial "final say" on matters, meaning that "the tone and content of the show may not deviate dramatically from the canon of 'Doctor Who.'"

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer released immediately after "The Power of the Daleks" for the upcoming three-episode 60th-anniversary event (set for November 2023):

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era that was also released earlier today: