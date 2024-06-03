Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Review, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, jane austen, Jonathan Goff, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Ep. 6 "Rogue" Graces Bridgerton World with Aliens (Review)

A Regency Era "Rogue" has taken over our spoiler-free review of Doctor Who for this week, which happily tackles Bridgerton - with aliens.

Dear reader, we have arrived at the story chapter of this season's Scientific Romance serial narrative Doctor Who, with the most eagerly anticipated story next to the return of the esteemed Mr. Steven Moffat, Esq. "Rogue" is the episode this season that takes place in a past historical setting, which is one of the expected routes of the narrative series.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single Time Lord in possession of a good TARDIS must be in want of a companion. The life of a time-travelling gentleman or lady of leisure may be a grand adventure, but an adventure is best shared with good company. To Regency Era England, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) goes, taking his ward, the young and marriageable Miss Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), a foundling with a most adventurous spirit who has watched the narrative series Bridgerton on her televisual service back home. Miss Sunday is thrilled to be taken to visit a mythical past of romance, glamour, parties, dances, and, most of all, the frocks all the fashionable ladies wear to these occasions in order to be seen.

Broadway doyen Jonathan Groff, who sets the hearts of many ladies and gentlemen aflutter, is the star guest attraction of "Rogue." Every tale of romance and adventure from this time requires the presence of a rogue, a cad, or a bounder, and Mr. Groff acquits himself admirably, brooding with great aplomb as if he were a Science Fictional Mr. Darcy from Miss Jane Austen's classic narrative Pride and Prejudice with future weaponry and the revelation of an alien invasion in a stately manor in Regency Era England threatening to turn a simple party into an epic conflagration. Once again, England is under threat from foreign interlopers! The mysterious Doctor and Miss Sunday must do their utmost to avert disaster. Mr. Groff's character is even named Rogue, and the true romance in this story is perhaps between Mr. Rogue and the Doctor. We shan't do more than tease, for it is a gift to you, dear reader, to experience the pleasurable agony of discovering it yourself. Suffice to say, The Doctor is as much a rogue by nature as Mr. Groff's character is by name.

The game of courtship in Bridgerton and romances of its ilk to win at marriage and love is akin to unlocking achievements in a video game, which was not available at the time, so the young people had to resort to other hobbies, such as reading, painting, and courtship. We are inclined to regard Bridgerton as a reality in an alternate universe, a concept in which Doctor Who is well-versed. If anything, the characters in this story speak with more time period authenticity than in Bridgerton, for Mr. Davies and his writers are British and thus more versed in the grammar and speech of the British Isles in all their histories.

Miss Kate Herron and Miss Briony Redman, under the ever-mischievous Mister Russell T. Davies, Esq., write comedy and world-threatening peril with great relish, displaying his understanding of all forms of storytelling. He has found a new method of telling a classic Doctor Who tale with updated methods. The Doctor and Miss Sunday are the delightfully disruptive elements, with class commentary to show up the upper classes and their corseted ways. Following the sadness and heartbreak of previous weeks' narratives, "Rogue" offers us fine entertainment, filled with joys and delights even if several unfortunate English people lose their lives, but that is the lot of Doctor Who. And once again, amidst the japes and jollity, Doctor Who will break your heart in the most exquisite manner.

I have had quite enough of the 21st Century. While fascinating, I find it all quite exhausting. I shall hence return to my time and lie down and leave the correspondence on this so-called website to your usual writers.

The televisual entertainment hitherto entitled Doctor Who is now streaming across the globe on Disney+.

