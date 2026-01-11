Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Heartstopper, Svengoolie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW/WWE, Svengoolie, Heartstopper, Zooey Deschanel, Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Catch up on Doctor Who streaming, Heartstopper news, Svengoolie previews, and more trending TV updates in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Explore the latest on AEW/WWE wrestling, new Star Trek projects, and Zooey Deschanel's series announcement.

Doctor Who fans get insight into streaming rights challenges for the modern era's most beloved episodes.

Exclusive interviews, reviews, and TV news round up all your must-know stories in the world of entertainment.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 11th, 2026:

Starforge Systems Unveiled New Items During CES 2026

AEW Collision Preview: Why It's So Unfair To Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Review: Drew McIntyre Wins Title in Brilliant Finish

Svengoolie Unearths "The Skull" TONIGHT on MeTV! Our Preview Guide

Heartstopper: Alice Oseman Addresses Ending with "Forever" vs Season 4

TRIGUN STARGAZE Creator Yasuhiro Nightrow Teases New Season

Doctor Who/Star Trek, Always Sunny & Black Mirror: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Zooey Deschanel, A24 Teaming Up For New Record Store-Set Series

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew on Janeway Spinoff Series Becoming a Reality

Doctor Who: Streaming Rights to The Modern Era: The Real Holy Grail?

