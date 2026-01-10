Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Unearths "The Skull" TONIGHT on MeTV! Our Preview Guide

Svengoolie returns to MeTV TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with the 1965 film The Skull. Here's a rundown of what you need to know...

The Skull stars horror legends Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee in a tale "inspired" by a short story focusing on the Marquis de Sade.

Special segments include cast commentary, a new song, and Flashback Weekend convention highlights.

Don't miss a look at the new 3D Svengoolie collectible by acclaimed artist Christopher Jones.

It's Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)time again, folks! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie rolls out Amicus Productions' 1965 film The Skull, directed by Freddie Francis and written by Milton Subotsky & Robert Bloch. Based on Bloch's short story "The Skull of the Marquis de Sade," the film starred Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee (Wow!), along with Jill Bennett, Patrick Wymark, and Nigel Green. In addition to the film, Svengoolie and the crew will be on hand to offer intel on the feature, have a little fun, debut a new song, and share some highlights from the Flashback Weekend horror convention, as well as their conversation with the amazing Robert Englund. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about tonight's feature, The Skull:

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of The Skull below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about tonight's show and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post). In addition, we have a look at the collectible 3D Svengoolie design that was created by renowned comic book artist Christopher Jones (Svengoolie: Lost In Time and Svengoolie Meets The DC Universe), now available online.

Svengoolie on "The Skull": This 1965 film was made by Amicus studios in an attempt to rival Hammer in the field of horror films, going as far as casting two of Hammer's stars- Peter Cushing as Maitland, and Christopher Lee as Sir Phillip. The plot itself comes from a short story by none other than "Psycho" author Robert Bloch. It should be noted that, in real life, though the Marquis De Sade was into all kinds of unsavory things- he was NOT into Satanism, as the movie suggests."

