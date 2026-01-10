Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: a24, zooey deschanel

Zooey Deschanel, A24 Teaming Up For New Record Store-Set Series

A24 is bringing Zooey Deschanel back to television, with their new record store-set series in development and set to go out to bid.

The show is being developed with Entertainment 360, with Matt Hausfater writing the script.

Multiple networks and streamers are expected to bid for the buzzy project after the Golden Globes.

This marks Deschanel's first TV lead role since her hit comedy New Girl ended in 2018.

Zooey Deschanel and A24 are teaming up for a new series, along with Entertainment 360. Hollywood is buzzing for the proposed project, as Deadline is reporting that multiple suitors for the show are lining up to bid on it. Deschanel will star and executive-produce from a script by Matt Hausfater. The series is reportedly set inside a flagship record store. The bidding will begin on Monday, the day after the town is together for this year's Golden Globes ceremony.

Zooey Deschanel Has Been Off TV For Too Long

Deschanel last starred in the comedy New Girl. While never a smash hit, the show had quite a following and ran for eight seasons on Fox. It remains a huge streaming show, which is why it is so surprising that this is the first show developed around the star since it concluded in 2018. She has also starred in numerous films, including Elf, Yes Man, 500 Days of Summer, The Happening, and Almost Famous. Her last appearance on a show was in the Apple drama Physical, starring Rose Byrne. She also has a very successful music career as one-half of the band She & Him, which has released eight studio albums and toured the world. She has also performed vocals on numerous soundtracks for her films and sung live at various sporting events.

Basically, this is likely to be sold to a streaming service because they will offer the most money, and network television just doesn't seem like the ideal home for this. Five years ago, this would have been the centerpiece of the fall for Fox, but those days feel long gone. Just…not Netflix, please. Are you listening to me, world? They have enough, and they tend to yank the plug out on shows too soon, which doesn't make them enough money to buy movie studios. Deschanel returning to a series deserves time to breathe, find its footing, and evolve into something. It doesn't feel like Netflix is the place that will happen.

