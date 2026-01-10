Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who/Star Trek, Always Sunny & Black Mirror: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Prodigal Son, The Beauty, Always Sunny, Wonder Man, The Pitt, Black Mirror, Doctor Who/Star Trek, and more!
- Doctor Who/Star Trek crossover discussed by Russell T Davies and Whoopi Goldberg
- Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker confirms a Season 8 is officially on the way
- Prodigal Son now on Netflix; Tom Payne announces interactive weekly watch party for fans
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, Primal, Prodigal Son, The Beauty, Always Sunny, WWE/AEW/TNA, Wonder Man, The White Lotus, The Pitt, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Black Mirror, The 'Burbs, Doctor Who/Star Trek, Daredevil: Born Again, The Hunting Party & More!
Scrubs Return Official Teaser: Dr. Cox Has a New Nickname for JD — Scheduled
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3: Revisit Spear & Fang's Journey
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Dunk Gets Humbled in New Sneak Peek
Prodigal Son Hits Netflix: Tom Payne Announces Weekly Watch Party
The Batman: Part II – Who Is Sebastian Stan In Talks To Play?
The Beauty: One Shot Leaves These Influencers More Than Just Hot
WWE SmackDown Preview: Three Stages of Hell and More
Always Sunny Future? "You Don't Want to Overstay Your Welcome": Olson
AJ Styles Returns to TNA for Impact's AMC Debut
Wonder Man Teaser Includes Look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Costume
The White Lotus Season 4 Filming Location & Timeline Reportedly Set
The Pitt: Noah Wyle Offers Early Season 3 Insights; New S02 Trailer
SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Talks Will Have "Different Vibe": Crabtree-Ireland
Batman: Moore, Bolland & Higgins' "Killing Joke" Audio Adapt Concludes
RuPaul's Drag Race: Here's Your S18E02: "Q-Pop Girl Groups" Preview!
Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Announces Season 8 Return
The 'Burbs Official Trailer: Keke Palmer Has Some Neighborly Concerns
KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami Light Up Late-Night
Doctor Who/Star Trek? RTD, Whoopi Goldberg Can See Crossover Working
Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Is Down for a Kingpin/Kilgrave Meet-Up
Smallville: WKU Alum Michael Rosenbaum Reflects on Lex Luthor Donation
The Hunting Party: Eric & Finn McCormack on Unique Acting Opportunity
Drops of God: Apple TV Decants Season 2 Trailer Like a Fine Wine
