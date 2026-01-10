Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who/Star Trek, Always Sunny & Black Mirror: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Prodigal Son, The Beauty, Always Sunny, Wonder Man, The Pitt, Black Mirror, Doctor Who/Star Trek, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who/Star Trek crossover discussed by Russell T Davies and Whoopi Goldberg

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker confirms a Season 8 is officially on the way

Prodigal Son now on Netflix; Tom Payne announces interactive weekly watch party for fans

And those are just of the headlines in today's edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, Primal, Prodigal Son, The Beauty, Always Sunny, WWE/AEW/TNA, Wonder Man, The White Lotus, The Pitt, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Black Mirror, The 'Burbs, Doctor Who/Star Trek, Daredevil: Born Again, The Hunting Party & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 10th, 2026:

Scrubs Return Official Teaser: Dr. Cox Has a New Nickname for JD — Scheduled

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3: Revisit Spear & Fang's Journey

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Dunk Gets Humbled in New Sneak Peek

Prodigal Son Hits Netflix: Tom Payne Announces Weekly Watch Party

The Batman: Part II – Who Is Sebastian Stan In Talks To Play?

The Beauty: One Shot Leaves These Influencers More Than Just Hot

WWE SmackDown Preview: Three Stages of Hell and More

Always Sunny Future? "You Don't Want to Overstay Your Welcome": Olson

AJ Styles Returns to TNA for Impact's AMC Debut

Wonder Man Teaser Includes Look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Costume

The White Lotus Season 4 Filming Location & Timeline Reportedly Set

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Offers Early Season 3 Insights; New S02 Trailer

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Talks Will Have "Different Vibe": Crabtree-Ireland

Batman: Moore, Bolland & Higgins' "Killing Joke" Audio Adapt Concludes

RuPaul's Drag Race: Here's Your S18E02: "Q-Pop Girl Groups" Preview!

Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Announces Season 8 Return

The 'Burbs Official Trailer: Keke Palmer Has Some Neighborly Concerns

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami Light Up Late-Night

The Traitors, The Pitt, Jesse Ventura & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who/Star Trek? RTD, Whoopi Goldberg Can See Crossover Working

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Is Down for a Kingpin/Kilgrave Meet-Up

Smallville: WKU Alum Michael Rosenbaum Reflects on Lex Luthor Donation

The Hunting Party: Eric & Finn McCormack on Unique Acting Opportunity

Drops of God: Apple TV Decants Season 2 Trailer Like a Fine Wine

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!