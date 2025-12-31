Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Jon Culshaw Set to Voice the Twelfth Doctor for Big Finish

Jon Culshaw will voice the Twelfth Doctor, originally played by Peter Capaldi, in a season of Doctor Who audio dramas coming from Big Finish.

The new six-part series, Run Fast, Be Kind, fills the gap before Peter Capaldi’s final TV season.

Culshaw is known for his Doctor Who impressions and previous Big Finish roles including The Brigadier and The Master.

Stories are set after The Husbands of River Song and before The Return of Doctor Mysterio, with new adventures.

Comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw will be voicing the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who audio adventures from Big Finish in 2026. The six-part run is titled "Run Fast, Be Kind and is set between the Christmas Specials 'The Husbands of River Song and "The Return of Doctor Mysterio" to fill the lost series-long gap before Capaldi's final season in 2017. This is the best we're going to get since Capaldi will not be returning to the role anytime soon.

Culshaw is no stranger to the world of Doctor Who. Back in the early 200os, he was a regular on the BBC Radio 4 comedy series Dead Ringers, where he often prank-called people in the guise of Tom Baker's incarnation of the Time Lord to hilarious results, climaxing in him calling up Tom Baker himself, only to be out-Bakered by Baker. He also appeared in the series' brief TV version in Candid Camera-style skits, where he showed up in real settings and acted like the Doctor. In the last few years, he has appeared in various roles for Big Finish audios, including voicing The Brigadier, the two incarnations of The Master originally played on television by Roger Delgado and Anthony Ainsley from the 1980s, and the shapeshifting android Kamelion alongside Peter Davison. He has already voiced the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who – Halloween: Sea Smoke and Other Stories before his first full season of audio dramas.

Doctor Who – The Twelfth Doctor Adventures: Run Fast, Be Kind

After a chance encounter at the end of time, the Doctor has a new friend and a new mission. History is full of people who need help and evils to be fought.

1.1 "The Second Death" by Alfie Shaw

1.2 "The Broken Man" by Rochana Patel

1.3 "The Beautiful and the Damned" by Katherine White

1.4 "Wings of Steel" by Alfie Shaw (based on a story by Alex Hewitt)

1.5 "Duty of Care" by Christian Markham

1.6 "The Second Death of the Daleks" by Alfie Shaw

Doctor Who – The Twelfth Doctor Adventures: Run Fast, Be Kind will be out in August 2026 from Big Finish.

