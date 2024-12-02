Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: christmas, doctor who

Doctor Who: Joy to the World Day, Time Announced; New Synopsis Details

The BBC confirmed the day and time for the Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World," and released a more detailed overview.

The BBC has announced the official premiere time for this year's Doctor Who Christmas Special. "Joy to the World". We all know it will be transmitted on a live broadcast on BBC One in the UK on Christmas Day, but everyone has wondered if it might premiere on Disney+ streaming earlier at midnight on Christmas Day like the 60th Anniversary Specials and the first season. Well, now we have an answer. "Joy to the World" will go live at the same time on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ worldwide at 7:10 pm GMT, which is 2:10 pm EST. There it is. Consider your agony over, at least for now.

The BBC has also released the official synopsis for Doctor Who: Joy to the World:

"The Time Hotel is the destination of choice for guests in the 41st century. The luxury establishment allows its patrons to visit notable moments in history. The Doctor investigates, time-hopping through history via several of the Time Hotel's portals — offering room service. Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. The adjoining door to her room turns out to be a secret portal to the Time Hotel, from which a Silurian enters, carrying a briefcase handcuffed to his wrist containing a Star Seed. The Doctor follows soon after offering a ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte. An old enemy of the Doctor is lurking in the wings, and Joy is in terrible danger. The sinister arms manufacturer Villengard wants to activate the Star Seed as an unlimited energy source but activating it is potentially catastrophic to everyone at every time on Earth. All of human history hangs in the balance. Destinations, danger, dinosaurs, and a deadly plan unfold. Can the Doctor and Joy save Christmas everywhere, all at once?"

Doctor Who: Joy to the World, written by Steven Moffat and directed by Alex Pillai, stars Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Aris, and Joel Fry. It will be transmitted on Christmas Day, 25 December, from 17:10 to 18:10 GMT, or 2:10 to 3:10 EST, 2024, on BBC One in the UK and Ireland and Disney+ everywhere else.

