Doctor Who Launches First Official BBC-Produced Aftershow Podcast

Doctor Who is finally getting an official podcast right from the mothership, the BBC itself. While this shouldn't be surprising, it sort of is because first, the BBC currently has an official podcast for his most popular buzzy drama series like Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and Ghosts, yet never had a Doctor Who Podcast. There are dozens of podcasts that specifically talk about the series, so somebody at the BBC probably thought it was about time there was an official one… we're guessing Russell T. Davies?

The Official Doctor Who Podcast is a three-way panel discussion between author, writer of spinoff podcast drama Doctor Who: Redacted, and columnist Juno Dawson, pop culture TikToker and movies podcaster Tyrell Charles, and cosplayer and digital creator Christel Dee, with exclusive insights from showrunner Russell T Davies. Each week the team will be reacting to the latest episode, discussing their thoughts, and diving into upcoming theories! The 30-minute podcast will drop weekly straight after each Doctor Who episode airs on the BBC starting on Saturday, 25th November.

"We were thrilled and honoured when Russell T Davies approached us to produce The Official Doctor Who Podcast," says BBC Studios' digital content development director, Chris Allen, "And we were even more excited when Juno, Tyrell and Christel all said yes to hosting. Publishing the podcast both in audio via all major podcast platforms and in video on YouTube means we can reach Doctor Who viewers everywhere, and we hope you join in our conversation."

The Official Doctor Who Podcast was produced by James Goss for BBC Studios Digital. The executive producers were Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner, Madi Woodstock, and Chris Allen.

Doctor Who returns on November 25th with a three-episode anniversary special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ in the rest of the world. You can subscribe to the podcast on all major podcast platforms globally, and BBC Sounds (UK only), and the video version can be found on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel. Because there aren't enough podcasts and videos of people talking obsessively about Doctor Who already.

