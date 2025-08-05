Posted in: Audio Dramas, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Lewis-Nyawo on Joining Audio Drama Universe, Fav Doctor

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Wednesday) spoke with us about living their dream by joining the Doctor Who universe and their favorite Doctor.

Article Summary Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo shares their excitement about joining the Doctor Who audio drama universe.

Lewis-Nyawo revealed David Tennant as favorite Doctor, with nods to Matt Smith, Ncuti Gatwa, and Paul McGann.

Discusses working alongside legendary actors like Derek Jacobi in various Doctor Who audio series.

Opens up about their lifelong Doctor Who fandom and aspirations to appear on the BBC live-action TV series.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo has embraced every opportunity that has come their way since bursting into the scene in 2020 in live-action and voiceover roles, starting with the Hulu live-action miniseries Devs, Riot Games' Legends of Runeterra, and one of their favorites in Doctor Who for its podcast series, starting with Doctor Who: The Monthly Adventures and The War Master. They would be involved in several franchise podcast series playing various characters, including Torchwood, The Lost Stories, Classic Doctors New Monsters, and The Fourth Doctor Adventures. While promoting their upcoming work on the Netflix series Wednesday, Lewis-Nyawo spoke with Bleeding Cool about who their favorite Doctor is, playing in the sandbox for the podcast universe, and crossing their fingers hoping for an opportunity for the BBC live-action series. The most recent Doctor was the Fifteenth, played by Ncuti Gatwa. The character's most recent transformation, a shocking one, was turning into Billie Piper, who played one-time companion Rose Tyler for four years in 2005-2006, 2008, and 2010, and presumably, the 16th Doctor.

Doctor Who: Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo on Living a Fan's Dream Playing in Different Doctor Eras

How does it feel working in the Doctor Who universe in the audio drama arena, and do you have a favorite Doctor?

I'm going to break that one down. Let's start with my favorite Doctor. That's big. I'm going to be a little basic and say [David] Tennant, close second is Matt Smith. I loved Ncuti [Gatwa]. I love them all. I love Paul McGann as well, because he's just such a great guy, especially when I got to do a lot of the 'Who' stuff I got to work with a lot of the older Doctor's as well. I also worked with Derek Jacobi, reprising the master role again, which was fun, just like a living legend. It was so great to work with him. That isn't one, but several. The Doctor is that character that lets so many wonderful actors bring him, her, or them to life.

The second part of the question is, "What is it like working in the Who universe?" I've always loved 'Doctor Who.' I have been a massive nerd my whole life, so it was exciting to be a part of that world. I had been in for auditions, obviously, for the TV show a few times, but never quite nailed it. But we're going to keep going in. [Casting director] Andy Pryor does like me, so we're going to keep going for some stuff, hopefully. It's such a rich show that has been running for decades, and it was amazing to be a part of that in any way that I could. [Director] Scott Handcock brought me in, and I had the pleasure of doing several of them, and they're great.

Season two of Wednesday, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Victor Dorobantu, premieres on August 6th with the first four episodes, with part two set to release on September 3rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!