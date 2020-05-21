If you're familiar with the way the Doctor Who Lockdown global rewatches have been going, then you know that Doctor Who Magazine writer and BBC Radio Editor Emily Cook lines up some big names on both sides of the camera to offer fans a kind of "gift bag" of excellent extras. We've had short stories, poems, audio dramas, comic strips, and more. But we're getting the feeling that Cook's cooked up something extra special for this Saturday's rewatch of Doctor Who: An Adventure in Space and Time. Starting at 7 p.m. U.K. British Standard Time (2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time), writer-actor Mark Gatiss and actor Sacha Dhawan (plays the director of the first episode of Doctor Who, Waris Hussein, in the film; now plays The Master) will be live-tweeting their thoughts and perspectives on the project.

But it's the teaser that was posted early Thursday morning that sent my brain's dumpster fire of speculation's flames soaring sky high. In the trailer below, we know that a call has gone out: "Doctors Assemble!" Does that mean an adventure that will require all of the Doctor's attention? Is it something more real-world based considering what's being rewatched is in the non-fiction category? We're not sure, but we do know it's happening on Saturday, May 23 (same day as the rewatch) and that (so far) it stars David Bradley, Jonathon Carley, Elliott Crossley, Jon Culshaw, Jacob Dudman, Debra Stephenson, Angus Villiers-Stuart, Wink Taylor, Chris Walker-Thomson, and Peter Walsh.

Heading back to more current times, Mandip Gill confirmed to RadioTimes.com earlier this month that holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" was filmed at the end of Series 12 production, meaning that shouldn't be a delay in its seasonal airing. That gives the episode a major advantage over series that film their holiday specials the summer before, making the Doctor Who special even more of an "event" for fans, as Gill explains: "So yeah, Doctor Who's special is something to really look forward to this year –especially considering the amazing series we've just had as well."