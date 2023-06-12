Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: McCoy Excited for "Underused" Bonnie Langford's Return

Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy shared his excitement over Bonnie Langford's Melanie Bush returning for the new series of BBC's Doctor Who.

Last week, we learned that Bonnie Langford is set to return as Melanie Bush for the next series of Doctor Who adventures from showrunner Russell T. Davies, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). Having recently appeared in Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor ("The Power of The Doctor"), Langford's Melanie is best known as the companion to the Sixth (Colin Baker) and Seventh (Sylvester McCoy) Doctors. And now, we're getting to hear from one of Langford's Doctors regarding her return to the role for more "timey-wimey" stuff. Speaking with RadioTimes.com, McCoy was thrilled about the news of Langford's return. "How wonderful to hear Bonnie [Langford] is coming back to 'Doctor Who,'" McCoy shared exclusively. "I'm sure she won't mind my stating, when she was with me, the production underused Bonnie. She has shined brightly since in the Big Finish 'Doctor Who' stories she recorded with Colin [Baker] and I." And after spending some time on another long-running show, McCoy's excited for what's to come. "How brilliant it will be for us all to see how bright beautiful Bonnie can be in 'Who.' She was bloody marvellous in 'EastEnders!'"

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew, and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I'm so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era, and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal," shared Langford when the news was first announced. "Open those TARDIS doors wide because Bonnie's back! What an honour, delight, and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie after too long away. And this isn't just a cameo; Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days."

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) in May of this year and Bonnie Langford (returning as Melanie Bush) in early June 2023.

