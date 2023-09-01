Posted in: BBC, Books, Doctor Who, Review, TV | Tagged: bbc, bbc books, christopher eccleston, doctor who, doom's day, MG Harris, patrick troughton

Doctor Who: MG Harris' "Extraction Point" Does Right by Doom's Day

Doctor Who: Doom's Day - Extraction Point is part of the 60th Anniversary multimedia event, a BBC novel from MG Harris that really works.

The next chapter in the Doctor Who: Doom's Day event is the prose novel "Extraction Point" by MG Harris from BBC Books, and it is here that we finally get a bit more meat on the bones, more information on what makes desperate assassin Doom tick and maybe why we should care about her.

Doctor Who: Doom's Day is about Doom (embodied by up-and-coming UK standup comedian Sooz Kempner), reputedly the best freelance assassin from the 51st Century, who has only 24 hours left to live. Death is stalking her, and she has decided to take a job an hour across Time and Space in the hopes of finding The Doctor on one of those missions, hoping that he or she might help her stay alive. "Extraction" is the fifth part of the story, where she takes on multiple jobs that all turn out to be linked together, and along the way, she encounters both the Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston). Alas, neither is the Doctor she needs to find.

"Extraction" features all the fan service you can expect – another four hits in four hours, the Slitheen show up with another scheme. Doom's jobs get more interesting: a hit on a Kraal, a hit on a ghost, a hit on a living asteroid, and we finally find out more about Doom's background, what makes her tick, how she became a freelance assassin, and how many of her successful hits were from luck, competence, skill, and sometimes plain old slapstick farce. The story clarifies her status as an antihero, which should have been clearer from the first chapters. We need to know why we should care about whether she lives or dies, and we might finally get that here. Doom occasionally helps people when she can, and there are hints of the Doctor's influence on her.

MG Harris' entry in this event is more inventive, creative, and funnier than previous segments. She has a deft hand in wit and fun as she does the characters and story more justice than just fanservice.

And who is the right Doctor that she needs to find? Spoiler: We don't find out in this book. Not a real spoiler, considering there are still more hours left in Doom's day to go. That's probably not going to come till the end, and we have four more chapters to come: another mobile game event chapter, an audiobook of four stories, a Big Finish full-cast audio drama, and the final chapter on the Doctor Who website. We hope there's a proper payoff at the end of this beyond fanservice.

Doctor Who: Doom's Day – Extraction is currently available in the US on Kindle, with the print edition is out in October.

Doctor Who: Doom's Day - Extraction Point Review by Adi Tantimedh 8 / 10 The fifth part of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary multimedia spinoff event "Doom's Day "is a prose novel from MG Harris that's finally long enough to provide substance about what makes the main character tick and why she's worth following and caring about - which should have been established in the first part in the first place. Funnier, more inventive and creative than previous chapters, "Extraction Point" is definitely worth your time.

