Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Anita Dobson, bbc, doctor who, EastEnders

Doctor Who: Mrs. Flood Makes Shocking Appearance on EastEnders!

The big mystery of Doctor Who has been solved by EastEnders: Mrs. Flood was Angie Watts all along - and she appeared as a hallucination!

One major mystery in Doctor Who may have been solved in EastEnders when Mrs. Flood made a surprise appearance in the long-running BBC soap opera! That's right! Mrs. Flood is really… ANGIE WATTS! We should have known! It was right in front of us all along since Anita Dobson plays both characters!

In this episode, which aired this week, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was stuck on the stairs of the Queen Vic, trapped under rubble (long story, it involved a long-running baddie on the show who's a gaslighting killer, a car crash, a gas explosion, death by falling bathtub… it's a soap opera! Just go with it!). Then, instead of monologuing like Spider-Man and lifting emerging from the rubble through sheer willpower and strength, she sees a vision of her late adoptive mother, Angie Watts (Dobson), complete with her big 1980s hairdo.

And it wasn't just a cameo with a couple of lines; it was a whole scene where Mrs. Flood, aka Angie Watts, gave Sharon a whole pep talk. It's a soap opera, of course they're going to to milk it just like Russell T. Davies milks every ounce of emo and tears in Doctor Who! "Use that voice of yours, and you start screamin' for help," said Angie, because if there's anything everyone on EastEnders is good at, it's screaming. Because soap opera! So Sharon did just that and was saved by her ex-husband, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp). All's well that continues well because on soap operas, there is no end!

Angie was one of the main cast members of EastEnders until 1988, when she left Walford for a new life in Spain. She was killed off-screen in 2002 from alcoholism, which led to cirrhosis of the liver. But this is a soap opera, so why wouldn't she fake her death to take off as Mrs. Flood and lurk around history as a time-traveling immortal that you find on Doctor Who? That terrible Children in Need special from the 1990s already established that Doctor Who and EastEnders take place in the same universe after all.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said, "Angie Watts is undoubtedly one of EastEnder's most formidable and iconic landladies. Since the very first episode, Anita instantly created a character that the audience adored, and she not only shaped EastEnders into the show it is today but also had a huge impact on British television." He did not bring up Doctor Who because nudge-nudge, wink-wink, of course. "Anita was of course top of our ultimate wish list when we were discussing what we would love to include in our special anniversary week, so it was the best birthday present we could ever receive when she said yes. Watching Angie Watts grace the halls of Queen Victoria, 40 years to the day she made her first appearance in Walford, is a day we will never forget as we all celebrate this show that has played such an important part in British television. Happy birthday, EastEnders."

Dobson said, "I have to say a huge thank you to everyone on the EastEnders team for making me feel so welcome. It was joyful. When I first put the costume on, it was like 'Wow'. It was very wonderful and weird at the same time."

EastEnders is streaming on Britbox in the US. You know where to find Doctor Who. Of course, we'll find any excuse to write about it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!