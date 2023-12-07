Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Murray Gold, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Murray Gold's "The Goblin Song" Streaming This Monday

Murray Gold's "The Goblin Song" will stream this Monday, ahead of the Doctor Who Christmas Special starring Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson.

When December 25th rolls around, Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor will be face-to-face with the mythical & mysterious goblins – and his soon-to-be new companion, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. But these aren't just any goblins – they're musical goblins. And when December 11th rolls around, fans will get a chance to check out amazing composer Murray Gold's "The Goblin Song," two weeks before Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" hits BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens. If you've been following our coverage, then you know that Gold's been quite busy lately when it comes to Gatwa's upcoming run as our next Doctor.

And here's a look back at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Joining Gatwa & Gibson for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience, and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!" McCall shared in a statement. Davies added, "From Day One in this job, I wanted 'Doctor Who' back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

