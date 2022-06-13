Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris Will "Try My Hardest to Do My Worst"

Earlier today, we learned from incoming showrunner Russell T Davies that Emmy & Tony Award-winning actor and comedian Neil Patrick Harris had joined the list of names taking part in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary celebration specials, joining a list of names that includes David Tennant (Tenth Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), and Yasmin Finney (Rose). "It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait," Davies wrote when the news first broke earlier today. "But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!" But what about Harris? well, not too long after we got to hear from NPH himself.

"My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, [Russell T Davies]. I'll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!" Harris wrote in the caption to his post, where he shared the image that was posted with the announcement:

"Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it's an honour and a hoot. Have fun!" Davies wrote in his Instagram post regarding the casting news:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."