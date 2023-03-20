Doctor Who Rolls Out Early Details on "Doom's Day" Multimedia Event Kicking off later this year, here's what you need to know (including a teaser) about the Doctor Who multimedia storyline event, Doom's Day.

Doom is about to have a very, very bad day. That is unless stand-up comedian, comedy sketch artist & actor Sooz Kempner's greatest assassin in the universe can find the Doctor in time. But will the Doctor, a vortex manipulator, and 24 hours be enough to save Doom from literal Death? That's the premise behind the upcoming multimedia event "Doom's Day," first previewed on Sunday. Set to launch later this year, Kempner serves as the face & voice of the assassin-on-the-run, and a number of other familiar faces are expected to appear over the course of the story.

"'Doom's Day' is a huge new adventure for the whole 'Doctor Who' universe – starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin. Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video game stories, and more, expanding the world of 'Doctor Who' into brand new territories. Beware the Doom's Day, it's coming for us all," shared Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies in a statement. Kempner added, "To be part of the 'Doctor Who' universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal and amazing! I love everything about Doom and can't believe I get to travel across time and space with her." Though more storyline details will be coming soon, the multimedia event will kick off on Doctor Who digital channels later this year, followed by chapters from Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Penguin Random House, East Side Games, Big Finish, and BBC Audio, each telling a section of Doom's story.

The multimedia crossover event "Doom's Day" joins a very busy end of 2023 for the long-running sci-fi series. In November, Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary with a three-episode special event starring David Tennant & Catherine Tate. A month later, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson are expected to lead the return of the Christmas Specials. All of this is going on as production on a new series of adventures continue.