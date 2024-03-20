Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, russell t davies, steven moffat

Doctor Who: RTD Shares Three-Word Clue to Steven Moffat's Episode

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared an interesting three-word clue to what Steven Moffat's "Hitchcockian" episode is all about.

After months of rumblings that it would happen – despite his claims that he would be "insane" to do so – it was confirmed on Tuesday that former showrunner Steven Moffat has made his return to Doctor Who, penning an episode set to air during showrunner Russell T. Davies (RTD) and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first series of adventures. Directing the episode is BAFTA, Emmy & Golden Globe nominee Julie-Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, Orange Is The New Black, Scandal), who also directs the episode following the Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." Shortly after, RTD took to Instagram to discuss the news and offer some background on how it all came together. But it's near the end of his post when things get really interesting, with RTD offering a three-word clue to what Robinson & Moffat have already confirmed is a "Hitchcockian" adventure: "Antelope. Moment. Drums." Here's a look at RTD's post – along with a very interesting emoji game in play:

"WELL. I turn my back for 5 minutes. I've had a quick look, and there's a thing that does things, and a perfectly ordinary word turned into something TERRIFYING, and it's all in outer space, and there's a woman, and OH MY GOD," RTD shared in an Instagram post addressing the news of Moffat's return. "It is, of course, brilliant. Beyond brilliant, it's an absolutely mesmerising episode! I'm lucky and proud and honoured to be working with Steven Moffat, the great man. And to have this directed by the genius of [Julie-Anne Robinson] …oh, we're all lucky! Steven was the second phone call I made after getting the old job back. The first was Chris Chibnall, but he sent love and kisses and RAN! Off to write his new novel! So stand back, get ready, and travel with the Doctor and Ruby to the most dangerous world you can imagine and… Antelope. Moment. Drums. ♥️♥️➕🀄️🇨🇦♉️📐🧿🧨"

"Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am, in fact, writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading, but finally, Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier. Sorry, I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute, I forgot what it was," Moffat shared about the news earlier this week.

Robinson added, "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits. I've always admired Russell T Davies, and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson. Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney+. It was an incredible experience."

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final).

