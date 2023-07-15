Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Confirms Series 14 Filming Wrap

Some good news to report! Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies took to social media to confirm that Series 14 has wrapped filming.

After spending the past week getting to know our new Doctor a lot better, Showrunner Russell T. Davies announced (or confirmed, if you checked out some spoiler posts from production members yesterday) what Doctor Who fans had been waiting to hear. That's right, the next series of adventures – with Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) -has officially wrapped. And if you've been following our coverage, then you know that Series 14 hits in 2024 – and that work on Series 15 is already underway.

Here's a look at RTD's Instagram post from earlier today confirming the upcoming series has wrapped filming:

And here's a look back at the tweet that went live yesterday sharing a new preview image of Gatwa:

Here's a chance to get to know Gatwa a little better via a BBC video released not long after his casting news was announced where our new Doctor gets us up-to-speed on the Time Lord – followed by a look back at a previous chance to get to know Gatwa & Gibson better:

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris.

