Doctor Who Season 2: Christopher Eccleston Era Weapon Returns & More

Russell T. Davies teased that a weapon from Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor era will play a role in Doctor Who Season 2 and much more.

Even with the spotlight shining brightly on Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Nicola Coughlan-starring, Steven Moffat-written Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World", that doesn't mean that there isn't time to look ahead at what the second season has to offer viewers. In Doctor Who Magazine #611, RTD did just that with a Doctor Who-themed edition of "The 12 Days of Christmas" that had some key clues to what viewers can expect from the second season.

"Twelve eps-a-counting!" RTD teased that an acronym for the title of Season 2 Episode 1 is "TRR."

"Ten scenes-a-heading!" RTD notes that the header for Episode 8 Scene 10 reads: "INT. CUTAWAY, METAL DOOR 2" (RTD: "Oh but wait till you find out what's behind that metal door! Not to mention Doors 1 and 3. Scream!)

"Nine eras-a-remembering!" RTD teases that a weapon from the time of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor "is about to make a terrifying return. I knew nothing about it until the writer handed in their magnificent script, and… pow! What a comeback!"

"Eight shows-a-glimpsing!" Though not confirmed until it actually airs, RTD notes that we could be getting a Season 2 teaser trailer over Christmas "with some amazing guest stars in there." But this was the part that really caught our eye: "We kept quiet about next year's actors while Season 1 was centre stage, or it would've looked confusing."

"Seven words-a-listing!" RTD offers seven words from Episode 7: "It contains violets, owl, threshold, poppy, slip, Chinese, and Persephone."

"Four words-a-puzzling!" RTD offered a four-worded tease that will mean something at some point: "Tables don't do that."

"Three words-a-naming!": RTD refers to one of the characters in Season 2 "is a complex beast" who is "Possibly the production team's favourite. And very quotable!" The character was known by the shorthand RAD and noted in shots as "RAD enters the room," "RAD meets the Doctor," and "RAD is sad."

Doctor Who Christmas Special: "Joy to the World" (Official Overview)

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special also stars Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia. Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television and set to hit Disney+, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, here's a look at the overview released in the BBC's holiday rundown:

Ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte? The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy's hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor's is lurking in the wings, and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas – everywhere, all at once?

